Fabrizio Romano says Chelsea have been keeping an eye on Premier League star since May

Chelsea look certain to sign a midfielder this summer and having received a setback for one of their main targets, the Blues could make a move for a Premier League star over the coming weeks.

The West London club were chasing Sporting CP’s Manuel Ugarte as Mauricio Pochettino is a fan of the player, however, PSG have placed a bid above what Chelsea considers to be the market rate and as of now, the Blues are unwilling to match it, therefore, the London club are technically out of the race, reports Fabrizio Romano.

Pochettino will now have to look elsewhere and according to Romano, Brighton’s Moises Caicedo is an option as the Premier League giants have been getting well-informed about the midfielder’s situation since May.

Regardless of how this Ugarte saga will finish with PSG having a ‘match point’ and Chelsea out of the race, as of now… keep an eye again on Moisés Caicedo. ???? #CFC Chelsea wanted him in January then well informed since May — Caicedo’s always been in the list *with* Ugarte. pic.twitter.com/sf6IddpalY — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 4, 2023

Chelsea have been long-term admirers of Caicedo and tried to sign the Brighton star in January but the Seagulls refused to sell mid-season.

The Ecuador star has been one of the best in his position this season and is expected to leave the AMEX this summer despite Brighton having an incredible campaign.

It is uncertain whether Chelsea will move again for Caicedo, but he is an option for several clubs, therefore, the West London club would likely have to make a decision soon.