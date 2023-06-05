Jadon Sancho faces uncertain future at Man United with Bundesliga club in constant contact

Jadon Sancho’s move to Man United in 2021 has not worked out for the winger and the 23-year-old now faces an uncertain future at Old Trafford heading into the 2023/24 campaign.

The Red Devils paid Borussia Dortmund huge money for the England star and the United forward has not lived up to that £73m price tag. The winger has been very inconsistent throughout his time in the North of England and the emergence of Alejandro Garnacho has threatened Sancho’s future at Old Trafford as it is hard to make a case for him being in Erik ten Hag’s best 11.

With that in mind, German outfit BILD are reporting that Sancho could return to Dortmund and that a move should not be dismissed. The Bundesliga club’s sporting director, Sebastian Kehl, is said to be in constant contact with Sancho’s agency and only time will tell if anything happens.

This is a transfer that could be good for all parties as the sale of Sancho would help fund Man United’s summer window as Ten Hag is in need of a goalkeeper, centre-back, midfielder and a striker.

Dortmund will also have the money to spend due to the sale of Jude Bellingham and Sancho’s price tag will be much lower than the £73m the Bundesliga outfit sold him for.

From Sancho’s point of view, a move could get him out of the English spotlight for a while and rebuild his confidence. The winger is undoubtedly a very good player but he has been unable to show that over the last two years.