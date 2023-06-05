Exclusive: Juventus not ready to sell star player despite Bayern Munich transfer interest

Juventus’ season has just ended with the achievement of the 7th place and the qualification to the next Europa Conference League, unless Uefa will decide to impose penalties that could keep Bianconeri out from international competitions for two long years.

Waiting to know more about their future, Juventus are planning some market moves that, considering their certain absence from the Champions League, will be contained in costs.

A revolution is expected in Turin: many players who have been key members of the first-team will surely leave, such as Adrien Rabiot and Angel Di Maria, who are set to be out of contract this summer.

The board could change too, with Cristiano Giuntoli still waiting to join the Juventus project from Napoli. Manager Massimiliano Allegri also has an uncertain future, despite an onerous contract.

However, something seems not to be currently under discussion: Federico Chiesa and his presence.

Despite the interest of some top European clubs – including Bayern Munich who, after Tuchel’s arrive, have put him in their sights and would try to touch base – Juventus, to date, are not open to considering any offers for Chiesa.

The Italian winger has a central role in the relaunch project of the Bianconeri and, at the moment, is considered non-transferable.

Chiesa, 25, contributed four goals and six assists in all competitions in 2022/23, and could undoubtedly have been a tempting option for Bayern after the struggles of Sadio Mane, but it currently looks highly unlikely that Juve will be open to any offers for him.