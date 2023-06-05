According to Leeds Live, Rasmus Kristensen has informed Angus Kinnear that he intends to remain at Leeds United for the upcoming campaign.

The 25-year-old shared the right back position with Luke Ayling after being acquired by the Whites for £10 million from Austrian club Red Bull Salzburg last summer.

As Leeds was demoted to the Championship this season, the defender made 26 appearances in the Premier League.

“The Dane is understood to be one of those players who has already informed Angus Kinnear of his wish to stay and play next season,” according to Leeds Live.

Kristensen set to be one of few players who will remain at Elland Road despite relegation. Leeds expect a number of players exodus as they seek top flight football for next season.