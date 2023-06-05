Liverpool on the verge of signing talented midfielder on five-year deal

Liverpool are very close to completing the signing of Brighton’s Alexis Mac Allister with the transfer expected to be completed this week.

The Reds have been in talks with the World Cup winner over the last few weeks and have eventually reached an agreement with both the player and Brighton.

The midfielder will sign a five-year deal at Anfield which will keep him at the club until 2028.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool will pay the 24-year-old’s release clause, which is reportedly below the £60m fee that was being reported by outlets.

The Argentine international is also expected to undergo his medical sometime in the next two days.

? Alexis Mac Allister to Liverpool, here we go! Full agreement completed on the contract — understand it will be valid until June 2028. Five year deal. #LFC Liverpool will pay the buy out clause in the next days, way less than reported £60m fee. Medical tests in 24/48h. Done. pic.twitter.com/r6Tk8TeQT9 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 5, 2023

Mac Allister is the first of several midfielders expected to walk through the door at Anfield this summer and the Brighton star is a great addition for Jurgen Klopp.

The Argentina star is a hard worker, versatile and a brilliant passer of the ball and it will be exciting to see how he develops further under the Liverpool manager’s watch.