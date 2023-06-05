Man City star Kalvin Phillips has emerged as a transfer target for Newcastle heading into the summer transfer window but the midfielder wants to stay at the Manchester club and fight for his place.

That is according to the Telegraph, who reports that the Magpies have already been informed of the England star’s decision, in what will be an early setback for Eddie Howe as he looks to strengthen the middle of the park ahead of a busy campaign next season.

Phillips only moved to the Etihad last summer from Leeds and wants to stay at Man City as the 27-year-old has endured a difficult campaign at the Manchester club.

The Man City star has spent most of his time on the sidelines this season and the report says he is taking inspiration from Jack Grealish’s first season at City in the hope that he can turn it around throughout the 2023/24 campaign.

Newcastle were not the only club interested in Phillips as the report mentions several Premier League clubs have enquired about his services.

It is admirable that the former Leeds star wants to stay and fight for his place but it will be very difficult for him to break into the City starting 11 due to players such as Rodri and John Stones being sensational in the two pivot positions this season.

A move to Newcastle would have been exciting but that might still be there for him a year later, and if not, other clubs will still want the England star unless he has a disastrous upcoming campaign.