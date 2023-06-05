Newcastle United have expressed interest in signing Everton midfielder Amadou Onana, according to iNews.

According to the report, the Magpies are keeping an eye on the 21-year-old midfielder who represents Belgium at the international level.

Eddie Howe is keen to bring another midfielder in the 6 position as he wants to play Bruno Guimaraes in a more free role with Joelinton.

Newcastle have secured Champions League football for next season and Onana would definitely relish chance to play in the most prestigious European tournament for clubs.