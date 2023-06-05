Newcastle enquire about signing Everton combative midfielder

Newcastle United have expressed interest in signing Everton midfielder Amadou Onana, according to iNews.

According to the report, the Magpies are keeping an eye on the 21-year-old midfielder who represents Belgium at the international level.

Eddie Howe is keen to bring another midfielder in the 6 position as he wants to play Bruno Guimaraes in a more free role with Joelinton.

Newcastle have secured Champions League football for next season and Onana would definitely relish chance to play in the most prestigious European tournament for clubs.

