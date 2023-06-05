“Nothing has been agreed” – agent of key Man City star provides update on future

The future of Ilkay Gundogan is still up in the air as the player’s agent has dismissed recent reports stating that the midfielder is set to stay at Man City next season.

As of now, two clubs are in the race for the German star, Barcelona and Man City. There have been all sorts of rumours about the midfielder’s future in past weeks but with the Champions League final on the horizon, it is hard to believe that the City captain is thinking about his future at present.

This is what his agent seems to have suggested to Fabrizio Romano also, telling the transfer journalist: “Nothing has been agreed with City or any other club.

“The recent reports are not true. Ilkay is only focused on the [Champions League] final.”

? EXCL. Ilkay Gündogan’s agent Ilhan on rumours of new deal agreed and set to be signed with Man City: “Nothing has been agreed with City or any other club”, told me. #MCFC “The recent reports are NOT true. Ilkay is only focused on the final”, Gündogan’s agent replies. pic.twitter.com/DEKg5GeZiV — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 5, 2023

Gundogan has once again stepped up massively in recent weeks for Man City, scoring crucial goals in the Premier League title race and FA Cup final.

With his contract expiring at the end of the season, Pep Guardiola will want him to stay and with Barcelona’s financial issues set to be a problem in any move, it is likely that the German will remain at the Etihad next season.