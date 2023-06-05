Tottenham reach agreement with new manager to takeover on two-year deal

Tottenham’s search for a new manager finally seems to be getting somewhere as the North London club have reached an agreement with one of their candidates. 

According to Fabrizio Romano, Tottenham have reached a verbal agreement with Celtic’s Ange Postecoglou, who has been offered a two-year-deal with an option of a further season.

This is a big step in Spurs’ hunt for the Celtic boss but the Premier League club will still need to reach an agreement with the Scottish champions to let their manager go.

Postecoglou is a name that might not get many Tottenham fans excited but with the North London club having chased some of the sport’s biggest names to manage their club with no success, the Celtic boss could work out fine given the fact that he will have time to work with his players to implement his attacking style of football.

The former Australia coach has done an incredible job with Celtic and it has attracted the interest of many big clubs but so far, Tottenham, are the team ready to make the move for the 57-year-old.

Spurs will be looking to get the deal done fast from hear and it could be in the coming days, reports David Ornstein.

 

