According to an update from ExWHUemployee, West Ham United may look to sign Man City youngster Carlos Borges.

Despite the fact that the current season is still in progress, the Hammers have already been associated with a number of players for the summer transfer window. The Daily Mail mentioned Borges as a player the club were interested in.

Ex claims in an update on his official Patreon that after the futures of the manager and Declan Rice are decided, West Ham may want to further investigate a deal for him.

“Man City’s young Portuguese winger Carlos Borges is another player who has caught our eye and could be a transfer we explore when the futures of the manager, the football director and the captain are finalised in the coming weeks,” he wrote.