According to Football Insider, David Moyes still intends to leave the club at the end of the current campaign.

According to rumors, the Scot could be fired by Irons management if his team falls to Fiorentina in the Europa Conference League final the following week.

Regardless of the outcome of the big match, Moyes wants it to be his last one as manager.

He is rumoured to quit the club on his own terms and go back to his Lancashire hometown.

Moyes lost two important allies at West Ham, assistants Alan Irvine and Stuart Pearce left the club earlier which has had a significant impact on his thinking.

After being appointed manager in December 2019, Moyes has managed the Hammers for over four years.