Zlatan Ibrahimovic announces retirement at 41 after final AC Milan match

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has announced his retirement from football at the age of 41 following AC Milan’s final match of the season at the San Siro.

Milan were 3-1 winners over Hellas Verona on Sunday night, a match Ibrahimovic did not take part in, but after the full-time whistle, the Swedish star announced his retirement with the home fans displaying a banner with “godbye” on it to say farewell.

The 41-year-old got emotional during his farewell speech as the San Siro sang to him and the striker was given a guard of honour by his teammates as he walked off of the pitch

This ends his four-year stay at Milan, a period that saw the league title return to the Rossoneri.

Zlatan Ibrahimović: "The time has arrived to say goodbye".

Ibrahimovic has had an incredible career and became known as one of the best strikers on the planet during the peak of his career. The 41-year-old wasn’t to everyone’s taste due to his arrogant personality but no one could deny his skills on a football pitch.

The Swede played for some of the biggest clubs in the world across Europe’s big five leagues and finishes his career having played 827 club matches, scoring 496 goals and assisting a further 204.