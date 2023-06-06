22-year-old likely to be Liverpool’s next signing as Jurgen Klopp begins to overhaul midfield

Jurgen Klopp’s goal heading into the summer transfer window was to sort out the mess in his midfield and with the signing of Alexis Mac Allister nearly complete, the German boss is eyeing up a move for a 22-year-old Ligue 1 star.

Borussia Monchengladbach’s Manu Kone and Nice’s Khephren Thuram have been the two midfielders linked with a move to Anfield over the last week and according to transfer journalist Jacque Talbot, the Reds will try and sign both stars but the latter is more likely than the former.

Speaking to Empire of the Kop, Talbot stated: “Again, though, you know what the transfer market’s like; there could be the intent to get both and then it just turns out to be one, or none.

“But I would certainly put much more credence into Thuram coming than Kone at this point because I think other Premier League clubs might look at Kone. But certainly both of them; I don’t think it would be the case they sign Thuram and don’t go for Kone, I think it would be both.”

Both players will bring a youthful look back to Liverpool’s midfield and along with Mac Allister, the trio will be the future of the club.

Being just 22, Klopp will have time to develop both further and allow them time to work their way into the starting team but it sounds like the Nice star is the more likely to arrive at Anfield.

Thuram could be a huge addition to Liverpool next season given the decline of Fabinho and the Frenchman’s physical attributes could be a game-changer for Klopp’s team as the Merseyside club look to move back towards the top of the Premier League.