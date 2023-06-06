Announcement imminent as manager signs four-year Tottenham contract

Tottenham are reportedly set to announce Ange Postecoglou as their new manager imminently as he’s signed a four-year contract with the club.

The Australian tactician will leave Celtic to take over at Spurs, with the north Londoners finally bringing in a long-term successor to Antonio Conte, who left back in March.

According to The Athletic, a deal for Postecoglou to be officially confirmed as the new Tottenham manager is now very close, and could even come at some point later today.

The 57-year-old has impressed during his time at Celtic, winning 83 out of 113 of his games in charge, lifting two league titles in the process.

Of course, translating that into success at Tottenham will be a very different challenge, but fans will undoubtedly be excited by this fresh start after some poor recent choices in the dugout.

Conte never quite looked right for the job, while predecessors Jose Mourinho and Nuno Espirito Santo also performed poorly, with Postecoglou’s style making him look like a very different kind of candidate.