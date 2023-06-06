Arsenal to move for number one target with £120m price tag after Wednesday

Arsenal will step up their pursuit of Declan Rice after West Ham’s Europa Conference League final against Fiorentina on Wednesday as the Gunners face serious competition for their number one target. 

West Ham are resigned to losing their star player this summer and have slapped a massive £120m price tag on the England international’s head but Arsenal hope to agree a deal around the £90m mark, reports the Evening Standard.

Mikel Arteta wants a world-class midfielder to help build on the success of last season and the Gunners boss believes Rice is the man to help them go one step further.

However, it might not be as straightforward as they originally thought as Bayern Munich have made themselves a serious contender in the race.

Rice is expected to leave West Ham this summer 
Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel is pushing for Rice this summer and last week it was reported by Florian Plettenberg that the German champions are determined to deliver their manager the player he wants.

The Bundesliga outfit are preparing their next steps in the race and are likely waiting until after Wednesday’s final as well to make a move for the England international. Bayern will provide Arsenal with a bit of worry but the Gunners should be confident of landing the 24-year-old.

