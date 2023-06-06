Arsenal offering two-year contract in bid to complete transfer but may face competition from Saudi Arabia

Arsenal are reportedly ready to offer a two-year contract to Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan, but face competition from Barcelona and clubs in Saudi Arabia.

As things stand, it looks like the Gunners are probably outsiders in the race for Gundogan’s signature, though no final decision has been taken yet, according to Sport.

The report states that the German midfielder, who is about to be out of contract at the Etihad Stadium, seems to be leaning towards a new challenge after seven years in the Premier League, while Barcelona are also offering him a longer deal.

Arsenal are offering two years to Gundogan, while Barca would be prepared to offer him three, and clubs from the Saudi Pro League could also join the race, according to Sport.

Arsenal would undoubtedly do well to land a talent like Gundogan, with the 32-year-old in absolutely superb form at the moment, following a run of six goals and two assists in his last six games in all competitions, including a match-winning brace in the FA Cup final victory over Manchester United.

The Gunners did well to sign Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko from City last summer, and it helped turn Mikel Arteta’s side into serious title contenders, so another signing of an important part of Pep Guardiola’s squad seems like a smart move.

Still, this looks a tricky deal for Arsenal and Gundogan will probably end up elsewhere, perhaps even out of Europe.