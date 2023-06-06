British manager in pole position to replace David Moyes this month

Former Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers is reportedly emerging as the favourite to become the new West Ham manager in case David Moyes leaves after tomorrow night’s Europa Conference League final against Fiorentina.

It’s not been the best season for the Hammers domestically, though they can undoubtedly end on a real high if they get a win and lift a trophy tomorrow evening.

Still, Moyes’ long-term future has looked uncertain for a while now and it seems Rodgers is the man most likely to take over from the Scottish tactician if he does step down.

Rodgers has long been rated very highly and was also linked with the Tottenham job recently before it went to Ange Postecoglou instead.

West Ham will surely feel it’s worth gambling on Rodgers, even if things didn’t quite go to plan for him towards the end of his time at the King Power Stadium.