Chelsea and Crystal Palace stars set to be next to make move to Saudi Pro League

The mega millions that are seemingly on offer from the Saudi Pro League threatens to change the face of European football as we know it.

Cristiano Ronaldo was the trailblazer having signed for Al Nassr, and Karim Benzema was unveiled as an Al-Ittihad player on Tuesday.

There’s believed to be an astronomical offer on the table for Lionel Messi to join Al Hilal, and speculation remains rife on the next moves for other elite players that are either plying their trade at present in one of Europe’s top five leagues, or have contracts that have just finished and mean that the players concerned are considering what to do next.

More Stories / Latest News Yet another twist in Man United takeover talks with no end in sight for Old Trafford soap opera Leeds United in talks to appoint 43-year-old boss as next manager Gerard Pique slams Barcelona’s board over inability to sign players

According to talkSPORT sources, Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante appears ready to quit Stamford Bridge and move to the emirates, with Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Saha also considering the switch.

????????: N'Golo Kante is ready to quit Chelsea to complete a big-money move to Saudi Arabia. Wilf Zaha is also considering joining Al-Nassr after letting his Crystal Palace contract expire. – talkSPORT sources understand ? Listen ? https://t.co/VJgUHnqdM1 pic.twitter.com/uTFdIQ7AW6 — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) June 6, 2023

With Mauricio Pochettino not yet having got his feet under the manager’s table at Chelsea, losing Kante, a stalwart for the club, before he’s even had the chance to assess his relative merits, would be disappointing.

BREAKING: Wilfried Zaha receives a huge offer from Saudi club Al Nassr worth £15m a year ? pic.twitter.com/DPOnp57Saf — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) June 6, 2023

From Palace’s point of view, it may be less of a surprise given that he’s allowed his contract to run down.

With Sky Sports News noting he would receive a colossal £15m a season, it would be understandable that he’d go to Saudi, even if the south Londoners could tug at his heart strings one more time.