Chelsea star agrees personal terms with European giants ahead of potential £60m move

Real Madrid’s move for Chelsea’s Kai Havertz seems to be picking up pace as the German star has agreed personal terms with the European giants.

Over the past week, it has been widely reported that the La Liga side want Havertz to replace the departing Karim Benzema as the Chelsea star has a similar profile to the French superstar.

The Premier League club are open to selling Havertz in order to raise cash for new signings and want £60m to facilitate a transfer to Spain.

The 23-year-old is believed to have already agreed terms with Real Madrid, reports German outlet Sport1, as a move grows closer to completion.

? Kai Havertz has already reached an agreement in principle with Real Madrid! ??? Chelsea want €60M to sell the German international, who is under contract until 2025. (Source: @SPORT1) pic.twitter.com/SisLvC0tLk — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) June 6, 2023

According to Fabrizio Romano, Real Madrid will move for Havertz in the coming days as they try to reach an agreement with Chelsea over a sale.

This is a move that could benefit everyone involved as Chelsea receive a big fee, Real Madrid replaces Benzema and Spain could be a place where the 23-year-old realises his potential.

The next few days could be big for this deal and it will be one of the more surprising transfers of the summer.