Chelsea contacted by CL giants over potential transfer deal, player keen to be given permission for talks

Chelsea have reportedly been contacted by Inter Milan over the potential transfer of defender Trevoh Chalobah, who would be keen to hold talks over a move to the San Siro.

The Champions League finalists are seemingly keen on moving for Chalobah, and have registered their interest by approaching Chelsea, according to Football Insider.

The Blues may not be too keen on letting this useful squad player go, but the report suggests that Chalobah himself would be keen to be allowed to negotiate with Inter.

Chalobah may find he could play more regularly with Inter, whilst also getting the chance to compete for major trophies, which looks a long way off at Chelsea after such a disastrous season.

It will be interesting to see how this develops, but all in all it looks like it could be a good piece of business for all involved.

Inter will want a replacement for Milan Skriniar as he approaches the end of his contract, while Chalobah could see it as a step up from Chelsea, and the west Londoners can also get a squad player off their books to help with Financial Fair Play after so much recent spending.