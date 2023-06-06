West Ham United are reportedly looking at transfer moves for some big names in midfield this summer.

Among those are Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher and Manchester United’s Scott McTominay, while James Ward-Prowse from relegated Southampton could also be an option, according to a report from Football Transfers.

Gallagher looks an intriguing option as he’s arguably been a little underrated by Chelsea this season, having looked so promising on loan at Crystal Palace in the 2021/22 campaign.

The England international won Palace’s player of the season award that year and looks like he could be ideal for a team like West Ham, even if things haven’t quite worked out for him at Stamford Bridge.

Football Transfers also note that West Ham are at risk of losing Declan Rice this summer, so a signing like Gallagher in midfield could make sense as a priority for David Moyes and co.

Chelsea might also need to cash in on someone like Gallagher due to Financial Fair Play issues after making so many signings in the last year or so.