It’s set to be quite the summer for Steve Parish and Crystal Palace for a variety of reasons.

Perhaps the most pressing issue that Parish has is whether to offer Roy Hodgson another contract to manage the first-team or, perhaps in order not to blemish his legacy to the club, give the job to someone else.

The 75-year-old transformed the Eagles when he took over from Patrick Vieira, the Frenchman given his marching orders after not being able to win any matches in 2023.

As soon as Hodgson was parachuted back into Selhurst Park, something seemed to change and the side were like a team reborn.

From being certainties to be dragged into the relegation battle, it soon became clear that the only topic of conversation would be how high the club could finish.

Given how well things turned out in the end, that may have persuaded a few players that their futures remain at the club, because there’s definitely a discussion to be had regarding Palace’s evergreen talisman, Wilfried Zaha.

It isn’t just the front man whose future is to be finalised, however, and one player has seemingly played his last game for the club.

According to London World, goalkeeper, Jack Butland, who has been on loan at Man United, is likely to move on this summer given that the club have decided not to renew his contract.