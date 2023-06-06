Eden Hazard considering retirement from football at 32

Eden Hazard will leave Real Madrid at the end of the season and it is being reported that the Belgian star is considering retiring at the age of 32.

According to Marca, the former Chelsea star is considering calling time on his impressive career after some tough seasons in Spain where things never went to plan following his move to Real Madrid back in 2019.

Injuries have played a big role in the 32-year-old’s underwhelming time in Madrid as the forward got very little game time last season. The Belgian has agreed to part ways with the Spanish giants this summer and Hazard has time to think about what to do next in his life.

The Real Madrid star will certainly have options ahead of the new campaign but retirement could stop those from happening.

? 32-year old Eden Hazard is considering retiring from football after leaving Real Madrid. ??? (Source: @MARCA) pic.twitter.com/q8qt8Of4gU — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) June 6, 2023

Should Hazard hang up his boots, his career will mostly be remembered for what he did at Chelsea, where the winger became one of the best players to ever play in England.

The Belgian was an integral part of some of the best teams in Chelsea’s history and left with two Premier League medals.

It would be sad to see Hazard retire so young but if that is the decision he makes, then it will call time on a brilliant career that will be fondly remembered by the Stamford Bridge faithful.