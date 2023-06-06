Exclusive: Milan need a few days to re-evaluate deal with Chelsea for midfielder

It’s been all change at Milan in recent days, and what happened yesterday was a bolt from the blue.

In the space of a few hours, owner Gerry Cardinale completely revolutionised the management structure, firing both club legend and technical director, Paolo Maldini, and director of football, Ricky Massara, with immediate effect.

As a result of this surprising development, Geoffrey Moncada will be promoted from his current role as Chief Scout to oversee all management of transfers in the summer market.

Without a doubt that will mean that there will be an impact on market strategies, and in fact, we can already see the first example of this.

There had been a negotiation for Chelsea’s Ruben Loftus-Cheek that was well underway, however, this has now been temporarily put on standby.

The English midfielder, who has a contract with the Blues which expires in 2024, was a profile of player that was strongly desired by Maldini, but without the former captain the club now want a few days to evaluate whether to continue with the discussions or definitively interrupt and end those negotiations.

That’s despite an agreement in principle on personal terms with the player already being in place.

What isn’t surprising is the other name in the frame for the Rossoneri, Daichi Kamada.

The Japanese attacking midfielder is appreciated by all of the club’s management team, and in the coming days there is a will on all sides to finalise a deal, coming as it does after a general understanding was reached weeks ago.