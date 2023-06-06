Gerard Pique slams Barcelona’s board over inability to sign players

Known for being outspoken and not really giving two hoots as to who he might upset with his forthright comments, Gerard Pique has now turned his ire on former club, FC Barcelona.

More specifically at the board of the club he served with aplomb for many, many years.

The proud Catalan retired from Barca earlier in the season and it’s believed gave up his right to any contractual earnings that were outstanding.

With Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba doing the same at the end of the 2022/23 campaign, in the space a few months the club have saved on the salaries of three players that earned a significant amount.

Indeed, Salary Sport note that Busquets was on £199,000 per week, Alba earned £186,000 per week and Pique was on a paltry £103,000 by comparison.

That saving was designed to help the club be able to sign players this summer, but Pique has questioned why there still seems to be a problem.

Barca Universal note Pique’s conversation with long-time friend, Ibai Llanos, on a TN broadcast where he said:

“We have left and they still have the same problem. In theory, we were the ones responsible for the financial issues with our salaries.

“Now we are not there and they cannot register either. Who else has to go?”

It’s a valid question, given that the blaugranes are trying to bring back Lionel Messi but still don’t seem to be able to be in a position to do so.

If the Messi deal, or any other, doesn’t come to a satisfactory conclusion this summer, more questions will surely be asked of president Joan Laporta and his board.