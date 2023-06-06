Exclusive: Man Utd pessimistic on Harry Kane but Real Madrid transfer not simple either, says expert

Manchester United are reportedly pessimistic about their chances of signing Harry Kane from rivals Tottenham this summer, according to CaughtOffside columnist Ben Jacobs.

The Red Devils have seemingly made some enquiries on the player’s side to see if a deal would be feasible, but they’re not keen to waste a lot of time on what is expected to be a difficult transfer to pull off.

Still, according to Jacobs, it may be that Kane moving to Real Madrid won’t be simple either, with the Spanish giants set to invest huge sums of money on Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham.

Kane would surely be an ideal signing for Real as they look for a replacement for departing club legend Karim Benzema, and Spurs have hold star players to Los Blancos in the past, with Luka Modric and Gareth Bale previously swapping north London for the Spanish capital.

Ultimately, it looks like it’s going to be disappointment for Man Utd fans, with the club surely now needing to focus on other targets up front as they look for someone to take the pressure off Marcus Rashford to score their goals.

“As previously reported, it’s going to take £100m+ to stand a chance with Kane now,” Jacobs said.

“Manchester United have purposefully gone to the player side to see what is feasible and understand if Kane will help any transfer, should stumbling blocks be hit, by insisting on the move. Manchester United simply don’t want their time wasted which is why they have moved early.

“There remains low optimism anything will be possible despite him being a top target.

“Kane to Real might sit easier with Levy. And he has already sold both Gareth Bale and Luka Modric to Florentino Perez.”

Jacobs added: “Remember, Real are set to pay a big transfer fee for Jude Bellingham so the prospect of adding Kane could present financial considerations.

“But it wouldn’t be a surprise if come the end of the window Kane is still a Spurs player as he looks to edge ever closer to Alan Shearer’s Premier League goal scoring record (260). This is important to him. Kane is currently on 213 goals after scoring 30 last season.”