Real Madrid considering Chelsea star and low-cost transfer of Liverpool legend

Real Madrid are eyeing two big names from the Premier League in this summer’s transfer window, according to CaughtOffside columnist Ben Jacobs.

The Spanish giants may be unable to afford Tottenham front-man Harry Kane, so they are also looking at Chelsea forward Kai Havertz, and Liverpool legend Roberto Firmino, who officially leaves the club at the end of his contract later this month.

Firmino would be a low-cost option as he’s available on a free agent, so it would only mean negotiating a contract for him, while Havertz’s availability perhaps seems less clear at this point.

The Germany international has struggled badly at Chelsea, so one imagines they’ll surely be willing to let him go for the right price, unless new manager Mauricio Pochettino is confident he can get the player back to his best.

If not, then Madrid may also feel it’s worth gambling on Havertz, who looked one of the brightest prospects in Europe during his time at Bayer Leverkusen a few years ago.

Firmino will surely have plenty of interest after a great career at Liverpool, so it will be interesting to see who else might come in for him this summer.

“Kane to Real might sit easier with Levy. And he has already sold both Gareth Bale and Luka Modric to Florentino Perez. Real are also looking at Chelsea forward Kai Havertz, too, whilst Bobby Firmino is a budget option as well who is a available on a free transfer after leaving Liverpool,” Jacobs explained.

“Remember, Real are set to pay a big transfer fee for Jude Bellingham so the prospect of adding Kane could present financial considerations.”