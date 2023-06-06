Ilkay Gundogan could make surprise move this summer as Man City future uncertain

Ilkay Gundogan’s future is still uncertain heading into the summer transfer window as the Man City star is out of contract at the Etihad.

The City captain will not be thinking about it at present as there is a Champions League final on the horizon, therefore, once that is out of the way, the German’s future will become clearer.

The main contenders reported for his signature have been Barcelona but with the Catalan club struggling financially, a deal looks tough to do at present, even though the City star will be free.

That has allowed a surprise contender in Borussia Dortmund to emerge as the Bundesliga outfit look to bring Gundogan back to Germany, reports BILD.

? Manchester City's ?lkay Gündo?an could still return to Dortmund this summer as Barcelona cannot afford to pay his wages. (Source: @BILD) pic.twitter.com/CNX7nntBA5 — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) June 6, 2023

Gundogan played at Dortmund for five years between 2011 and 2016 and had a memorable time with the German club – winning everything in Germany as well as reaching a Champions League final.

With Jude Bellingham set to leave Dortmund during the summer, the Bundesliga side will need a replacement, and the Man City star fits the bill.

However, it is uncertain whether the City captain will leave the club and therefore, the interested parties will need to make a strong case to lure him away from the best team in the world.