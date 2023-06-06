Leicester should look at free agents this summer with these four players at top of the list

As with the other clubs that were relegated from the Premier League with them, Leicester City will probably find that their squad at the start of the 2023/24 Championship campaign is markedly different from the one which finished the 2022/23 season in the English top-flight.

Whomever is in charge of the Foxes will have their work cut out to bring them straight back up, and with finances playing a part too, the board may be well advised to ensure the first-team management and recruitment are looking at talented free transfers as well as bargain signings that may be available.

To that end, the six players named below could represent some solid additions to help in their push for instant promotion back to the promised land.

Phil Jones

If it’s experience that the Foxes are looking for, they don’t need to search any further than Phil Jones. A player with a point to prove too, he could be a great buy for at least a season.

Chiedozie Ogbene

An attacker who’s quick off the mark but who needs to improve in front of goal. His finishing wasn’t fantastic – just nine goals in 42 appearances in all competitions per WhoScored – but his link up play is first-class, and if the club can secure him from Rotherham, they can work on his final ball.

Jack Butland

At 30 years of age, Jack Butland has still got plenty of years left in the goalkeeping tank and would surely jump at the chance of joining the Midlands side after being released from Crystal Palace.

More Stories / Latest News Exclusive Ben Jacobs column: Messi Barca latest, Kane Real Madrid issues, Liverpool’s smart transfer work & more Manager believes he would get Leeds United promoted again if he gets the job Crystal Palace set to lose the services of loyal 30-year-old this summer

Ryan Manning

A left-back of some note, the 26-year-old loves to get forward and attack whilst also being more than competent in defence. A player with a real engine, he’s just the sort of pedigree the Foxes need to be looking at.