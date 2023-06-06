Liverpool make €35million transfer offer for Barcelona star

Liverpool have reportedly made an offer for the potential transfer of Barcelona midfielder Franck Kessie as they look to continue strengthening their midfield.

The Ivory Coast international looks like he could be a good option for Liverpool in that problem position, even if he hasn’t quite shown his best form for Barca so far, having joined from AC Milan last summer.

According to Inter Live, as cited by Sport, it seems Liverpool are making a serious effort to rival Inter Milan for the signing of Kessie this summer, and have even made a €35million offer for the 26-year-old.

Kessie is surely capable of being one of the top defensive midfield players in Europe on his day, and could be an ideal upgrade on Fabinho in Jurgen Klopp’s squad.

Franck Kessie in action for Barcelona
It remains to be seen if LFC will definitely get this deal done, but one imagines there could be multiple midfield signings made by the Merseyside giants in this transfer window.

As per Fabrizio Romano in the tweet below, a deal for Alexis Mac Allister looks to be all but done now…

Still, there would surely be room for further reinforcements in the middle of the park as Jordan Henderson isn’t getting any younger, while the likes of Naby Keita have just left on free transfers and need replacing.

  2. In my opinion and I’m expecting a debate to start over this, I’d like to see us get Manu Kone, Kephram Thuram and his brother Marcus Thuram as a replacement for Firmino… with Alexis buy out clause of 52.5m from what I have heard… Kone wants Liverpool and we can get him for under £30m and Kephran would cost us about the same maybe a little more… but getting Kephram would give us a better chance of getting his brother also whose only young too.
    Getting Kone, Kephram and Marcus would bring our average age closer to 25 as they’re all under 26yrs old, team for the future with Gakpo, Nunez, Trent, Jones, etc etc

