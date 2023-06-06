Liverpool make €35million transfer offer for Barcelona star

Liverpool have reportedly made an offer for the potential transfer of Barcelona midfielder Franck Kessie as they look to continue strengthening their midfield.

The Ivory Coast international looks like he could be a good option for Liverpool in that problem position, even if he hasn’t quite shown his best form for Barca so far, having joined from AC Milan last summer.

According to Inter Live, as cited by Sport, it seems Liverpool are making a serious effort to rival Inter Milan for the signing of Kessie this summer, and have even made a €35million offer for the 26-year-old.

Kessie is surely capable of being one of the top defensive midfield players in Europe on his day, and could be an ideal upgrade on Fabinho in Jurgen Klopp’s squad.

It remains to be seen if LFC will definitely get this deal done, but one imagines there could be multiple midfield signings made by the Merseyside giants in this transfer window.

As per Fabrizio Romano in the tweet below, a deal for Alexis Mac Allister looks to be all but done now…

? Alexis Mac Allister to Liverpool, here we go! Full agreement completed on the contract — understand it will be valid until June 2028. Five year deal. #LFC Liverpool will pay the buy out clause in the next days, way less than reported £60m fee. Medical tests in 24/48h. Done. pic.twitter.com/r6Tk8TeQT9 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 5, 2023

Still, there would surely be room for further reinforcements in the middle of the park as Jordan Henderson isn’t getting any younger, while the likes of Naby Keita have just left on free transfers and need replacing.