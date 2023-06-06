Medical today: Liverpool set to take crucial step towards completing transfer

Liverpool have reportedly booked a medical for Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister to take place today.

The Argentina international has shone in the Premier League in recent times, and a big move this summer has seemed inevitable for some time now.

It seems that Liverpool are now closing in on getting this deal done, with Mac Allister set to undergo his medical some time today, according to Fabrizio Romano.

As per Romano’s tweet below, Mac Allister has been keen to have everything wrapped up before he links up with his national side, with other formalities on his contract also possibly set to be finalised today…

Understand Liverpool have booked a medical today for Alexis Mac Allister. ?? #LFC The plan is advance on formal contracts stuff today, complete medical then sign contract on Wednesday. Deal until June 2028. Alexis wants move completed before travelling to join Argentina NT. pic.twitter.com/GIXcSY9lom — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 6, 2023

LFC had a frustrating 2022/23 campaign, missing out on Champions League qualification, and midfield has looked a clear area of weakness in Jurgen Klopp’s squad.

The Merseyside giants would do well to bring in Mac Allister as an upgrade on the likes of Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara, while replacements will also be needed for out-of-contract midfield trio James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.