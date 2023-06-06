Exclusive: Liverpool discuss £35m transfer as they conduct smart work under the radar, says journalist

Liverpool have been discussing other midfield targets as they close in on the transfer of Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister.

The Reds are optimistic about signing Mac Allister, according to Ben Jacobs in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, with a medical looking imminent for the Argentina international.

Liverpool have been praised for their smart work in the transfer market, with Jacobs explaining that they are once again working under the radar, with further exciting talents seemingly being discussed.

Jacobs has named young French duo Manu Kone and Khephren Thuram as other targets for Liverpool this summer, with Kone perhaps available for £35million or less.

“Liverpool are doing what they always do: moving fast, under the radar and smartly. They are constantly window planning,” Jacobs said.

“And much like in January when they announced Cody Gakpo from PSV, they are intent on doing business early this summer.

“The club are optimistic Alexis Mac Allister will join from Brighton. There was a key meeting on Monday and a medical is imminent. The expectation is the deal will be completed this week if all goes to plan.”

He added: “Liverpool are considering other midfielders and have discussed both Borussia Monchengladbach’s Manu Kone or Nice’s Khephren Thuram. Kone might be available at under £35m.”

Overall, this looks like the right strategy from LFC, who needed to make changes in the middle of the park after a disappointing 2022/23 campaign.

Jurgen Klopp’s side finished without silverware and also slipped out of the top four, with replacements surely needed for ageing stars like Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara, while squad players such as James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are now out of contract.