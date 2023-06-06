Man United leading the race to sign France international

Man United are reportedly leading the race to sign Adrien Rabiot who will become a free agent this summer upon leaving Juventus.

That is according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, who reports that Man United are making moves for the French international as Erik ten Hag looks to bring in midfield reinforcements this summer.

The Manchester club tried to sign Rabiot last summer and even agreed a deal with Juventus to bring the Frenchman to Old Trafford, reported Sky Sports.

However, the deal never materialised and now the Red Devils are back in the race for the 28-year-old.

? Manchester United are leading the race to sign Adrien Rabiot on a free transfer this summer. (Source: @Gazzetta_it) pic.twitter.com/MGi2LJJOlw — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) June 5, 2023

This could be a shrewd signing from Man United as Rabiot had a very good season in Italy and with no fee attached, that will save funds for Ten Hag to bring in other stars for key potions.

The Dutch coach is in need of a striker and will also want to bring a goalkeeper and a defender through the door at Old Trafford over the coming weeks.

Mason Mount looks like a star that could partner Rabiot in midfield next summer as the Red Devils prepare for a title challenge.