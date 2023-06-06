Manchester United star reported to the police by ex-girlfriend over ‘domestic violence, threat and bodily injury’

Manchester United winger Antony has been accused of domestic abuse by a former partner, according to Brazilian media.

The Brazilian’s ex girlfriend Gabriela Cavallin has reported him to the police for ‘domestic violence, threat and bodily injury’, according to Globo Esporte.

Cavallin has claimed she was assaulted by Antony on the 20th of May, and her report is said to include ‘photos of abrasions and threatening messages’ from the former Ajax man.

It remains to be seen what the police will conclude from the findings, while there has yet to be any official comment made by Man Utd or the player.

This concerning story follows the ongoing issues involving the suspended Mason Greenwood, while club legend Ryan Giggs has been on trial for allegations of assault from his ex-girlfriend and will face a re-trial next month.

Antony has shown some promise since joining United, but these off-the-field allegations certainly sound like they could become very serious.