Man United stepping up interest in £40m Harry Kane alternative

Man United have stepped up their interest in one of their striker targets for this summer as fears grow that the Manchester club will not land Harry Kane this summer.

According to The Mirror, Man United are reportedly stepping up their pursuit of Atalanta’s Rasmus Hojlund, with the 20-year-old star valued at £40m.

The Danish forward has impressed many this season scoring 16 goals and assisting a further seven across 42 matches with United one of the teams keen to bring him to their club during the upcoming transfer window.

Erik ten Hag is desperate for a striker ahead of the new campaign and with things looking tough for the Manchester club to sign their number one target, Harry Kane, Hojlund could be a good option for the Dutch coach to work with.

Man United fear Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy will be stubborn over Kane and therefore, have already made moves for alternatives.

In addition to Hojlund, United have also been linked with Eintracht Frankfurt’s Randal Kolo Muani, and have held talks with the German club about the striker, as reported by The Athletic. The signing of the Frenchman would be a great move for the Premier League giants given how impressive the Frankfurt star has been this season and being just 24, the future is exciting for the talented forward.