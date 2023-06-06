Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson is reportedly a permanent transfer target for Nottingham Forest after spending the season on loan at the City Ground.

The 26-year-old had a decent spell on loan with Forest and seems highly unlikely to become the first choice for Man Utd any time soon, so it’s not too surprising to see transfer rumours about him moving on permanently this summer.

According to talkSPORT, talks are now at an advanced stage as Forest try to sign Henderson from the Red Devils…

BREAKING: #NFFC are in advanced talks with #MUFC about signing Dean Henderson permanently. He spent last season on loan at the City Ground and is due to return from injury in time for the new campaign. – talkSPORT sources understand

Some United fans will no doubt be disappointed that Henderson never quite lived up to the potential he showed as a youngster, but it now seems clear they’ll need to look elsewhere for a long-term successor to David de Gea.

De Gea has not been at his best for a while now, and it seems risky to go into next season with the Spaniard as first choice again.

Henderson isn’t enough of an upgrade, though, so a move to Forest is surely for the best for all involved.