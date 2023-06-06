Lee Bowyer thinks he would get Leeds United promoted again if he gets the managerial job at Elland Road.

Leeds United dropped to Championship after a frustrating season which got three managers sacked.

The Yorkshire club are looking for another manager now after the sacking of Sam Allardyce who failed to save Leeds season.

“Without going into too much detail, there was a message or two exchanged. The decision from the club was to go for Big Sam because of experience,” Bowyer tells talkSPORT.

“Going forward, I would like to think we would have a conversation at some stage, and maybe try and put something together.

“I’ve got an understanding and a connection with the club. And, if I got the call, I would love to go there. I’d jump at the chance.

“I know the Championship now, I understand it. I believe that, if I went there, I would get them promoted again.”