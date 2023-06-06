Chelsea star has said no to Liverpool as Man United become favourites for transfer

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has reportedly rejected a transfer offer from Liverpool as he now looks more likely to make the move to Manchester United for next season.

The England international has not been at his best this season, but remains a top talent on his day, and looks an ideal fit for what Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag needs in his squad right now.

Man Utd would do well to bring in a younger alternative to Christian Eriksen, and Mount has the versatility and intelligence to play that role perfectly.

Mount could also surely have done a job for Liverpool, but it seems he wasn’t keen to move to Anfield, according to Relevo journalist Jorge Picon in the tweet below…

El Manchester United, favorito para fichar a Mason Mount. El jugador rechazó definitivamente al Liverpool hace algunas semanas. No está cerrado, pero sí encarrilado para que el inglés juegue allí la temporada que viene.@relevo pic.twitter.com/UJMsZejOSa — Picón (@JorgeCPicon) June 6, 2023

Liverpool being out of the Champions League probably hasn’t helped their cause, with Mount surely keen to ensure that if he leaves Chelsea it is for a genuine step up.

United, for all their faults, do look like they’re making progress under Ten Hag, so it makes sense that moving to Old Trafford looks more appealing to a player like Mount right now.