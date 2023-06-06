Newcastle slap price tag on Allan Saint Maximin – he is put on transfer list

Newcastle United have reportedly set their price for Allan Saint-Maximin ahead of this summer’s transfer window.

The Magpies haven’t relied on the Frenchman as a regular starter as often in recent times, and he’s also raised one or two eyebrows with a recent social media post that suggested he might be saying goodbye to the fans.

AC Milan were linked with Saint-Maximin in January, when a price of £26million was mooted by various reports, while he was valued as highly as £40m last summer.

It remains to be seen precisely what the fee Newcastle want for him now is, but reports state that the club have a price in mind and will let him go if it’s met.

Saint-Maximin doesn’t quite look right for Eddie Howe’s style of play so it might now be wise to move the player on.