It’s sure to be a big summer for Manchester United both on and off the field, as the Glazer family finally decide what happens with the ownership of the club and Erik ten Hag gets to work on improving his squad.

The Dutchman came close to guiding his side to two trophies in his first season, and though they failed to beat Man City in the FA Cup final, the 2022/23 campaign – which included qualification to the Champions League – can still be considered a relative success.

Tuesday saw the first departure from the club, and one that was not unexpected in truth.

Jack Butland had only signed on loan from Crystal Palace and with the deal up, the club allowed him to move on.

It was short and sweet, but an unreal experience being with the team I’ve supported since a young boy. The staff, players, fans & everyone involved with the club are another level. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/hHVc7szNBs — Jack Butland (@JackButland_One) June 6, 2023

Soon after that announcement was made, another indicated that he’d signed for Glasgow Rangers.