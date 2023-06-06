Premier League star wanted by Man United and Liverpool waiting for La Liga giants

Ruben Neves looks set to leave Wolves during the upcoming transfer window and despite the interest of Man United and Liverpool, the Portuguese star is waiting for Barcelona to make their move.

Personal terms have been agreed between the 26-year-old and Barcelona since April and the Wolves star is now waiting to see if a move can happen, reports Fabrizio Romano,

The Catalan club have big financial issues and are struggling so far to make signings, with the return of Lionel Messi also being prioritised over the others.

Neves is not a priority for Xavi, therefore, it is likely that the Portugal international will miss out on a move to the Spanish giants.

Rúben Neves is waiting and will wait for Barcelona. Personal terms, agreed since the end of April with his agent Mendes ?? #FCB Time to wait as Barça can’t proceed now due to FFP, not a priority for Xavi. It’s not guaranteed at all that Ansu Fati will join Wolves in the deal. pic.twitter.com/2uua5ijyPM — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 6, 2023

Should things not work out for Neves and a move to Barcelona, then there are several other clubs interested in the 26-year-old such as Man United and Liverpool.

Man United are in the market for a new midfielder and the Wolves star could be an option if their pursuit of Mason Mount falls through. The Manchester club are pushing for the Chelsea star at present and the signs look good as the Englishman moves closer to Old Trafford.

Neves could also be an alternative option for Liverpool who are very close to signing Alexis MacAllister but are also interested in bringing Manu Kone and Khephren Thuram to Anfield over the coming weeks.