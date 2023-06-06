Real Madrid open talks over beating Manchester United to Harry Kane transfer

Real Madrid have reportedly started negotiations with Tottenham over the potential transfer of England striker Harry Kane.

The 29-year-old has had another superb season for Spurs in terms of his form in front of goal, with 32 in all competitions, including 30 in 38 Premier League matches.

According to Sport, Kane is now a top target for Real Madrid, with the Spanish giants ready to make an offer for him as they seek a replacement for star striker Karim Benzema.

Kane has also been explored as an option for Manchester United, as revealed by Ben Jacobs in his recent CaughtOffside column, but it could be tricky for the Red Devils to compete with Los Blancos for his signature.

Tottenham aren’t easy to negotiate with, and they would surely much rather sell Kane abroad than to a Premier League rival.

The England international could undoubtedly be a perfect signing to help MUFC get back to their best, with Erik ten Hag’s side lacking goal-scorers to take the pressure off Marcus Rashford as their main man up front.

Real could also do with strengthening in attack as Benzema heads for Saudi Arabia, and Kane might also feel he has more chances of finally winning trophies at the Bernabeu than he would at Old Trafford.