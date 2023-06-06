Tottenham keen on 29-year-old ball playing Man City star as first Postecoglou signing

Once Ange Postecoglou officially takes over at Tottenham and supervises his first training session, he’ll quickly understand what talent he has at his disposal and which players he will consider to be surplus to requirements.

The Australian was perhaps a surprise choice by Daniel Levy, though he has been successful wherever he’s managed, and a four-year contract certainly shows faith from the Tottenham chairman that, given time, Postecoglou can get the north Londoners purring once more.

He will absolutely need to hit the ground running to give the side some momentum, and to that end, who he decides to sign will be of obvious importance.

Experienced players with cool heads are likely to be the order of the day, and that’s a description that could be applied to out of favour Man City star, Aymeric Laporte.

The 29-year-old is one of three central defenders that City are apparently keen on, according to 90Min, with the other two being Man United’s Harry Maguire and Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Max Kilman.

Given that Maguire has suffered a real crisis of confidence of late, it’s hard to imagine that Spurs would want to throw him straight back into the lion’s den, though he does have a point to prove and, with the confidence of a new manager, he may well provide some of his best defensive work.

He isn’t quite as mobile as Laporte, however, and the fact that the Spaniard can bring the ball out of defence with ease and use his excellent 93.7 percent pass completion rate (per WhoScored), is likely to place him at the top of Postecoglou’s list.