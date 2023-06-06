Two former Man United stars in the running for Celtic job

With Ange Postecoglou deciding that after winning the treble in Scotland it was time for a new adventure, his departure has left a vacancy at Celtic, and two ex-Man United stars are amongst a multitude of names that are on a potential list to fill the void at Parkhead.

For such a big job it’s sure to be a hotly contested position, and whomever follows in the Australian’s footsteps clearly has a lot to live up to.

It was believed that West Ham manager, David Moyes, could be an early front-runner, though it isn’t even clear if the Scot intends to leave his position in east London, particularly if he wins the Europa Conference League on Wednesday night.

Glasgow World have put together a list of 20 people who are in the list, with appropriate odds, and Man United fans might be surprised to see the names of Roy Keane and Michael Carrick in there.

Both appear to be outsiders for the post at this stage, with Keane’s odds at 22/1, the same as former Chelsea manager, Graham Potter, and Carrick’s at a slightly more reasonable 18/1.

Keane hasn’t been in management for some years of course, and his brash, abrasive style doesn’t really belong in the modern game.

Carrick would appear to be more forward-thinking, however, he lacks managerial experience at the very top level, which probably explains why the odds for both men are distant at best.