Two Saudi Arabian clubs approach Chelsea star who will 100% leave

Chelsea and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will part ways over the summer and two Saudi Arabian clubs are eyeing up a move for the veteran forward.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Al Ahli and Al Shabab have already approached Aubameyang to discuss a potential move to the Saudi league but it is uncertain whether that is something the 33-year-old is open to.

The former Arsenal star turned down a move to the MLS in February when Los Angeles FC approached as his priority was to continue in European football. However, with Aubameynag 100% ready to leave the club during the upcoming window, it remains to be seen what European clubs make a move for the unwanted Chelsea star.

Al Ahli and Al Shabab have approached Pierre Aubameyang to discuss potential move to Saudi league. ???? #CFC Auba turned down MLS side LAFC in February as his priority was to continue in European football. Auba will 100% leave Chelsea this summer. No doubts. pic.twitter.com/7k6FqqgycG — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 5, 2023

Aubameyang spent the majority of last season on the sidelines as he was not a favourite under Graham Potter following the sacking of Thomas Tuchel.

With Chelsea needing to sell players over the coming months, the 33-year-old is an easy option to free up some money, but where the Gabon international ends up remains to be seen as Saudi Arabia will continue to work towards signing the forward.