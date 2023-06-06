Video: Alexis Mac Allister seen arriving for Liverpool medical

The next few days and weeks could be crucial to Liverpool’s Premier League aspirations, with the signing of players dictating just how strong a squad they’ll have by the start of the 2023/24 campaign.

One of the players that has been on Jurgen Klopp’s radar for some time now has been Brighton and Hove Albion’s Alexis Mac Allister.

On Tuesday, the Argentinian World Cup winner was snapped in Liverpool apparently going to have his club medical conducted.

Assuming it all went well, it’s unlikely to be too long before he’s official announced as a Liverpool player.

