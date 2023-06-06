Video: West Ham’s David Moyes in no doubt that Euro final is biggest moment in his entire career

As West Ham prepare for their first European final in 47 years, since they lost the European Cup Winners’ Cup final to Anderlecht in 1976, the magnitude of the match hasn’t been lost on David Moyes.

The Scot has been a manager for 25 years, taking in stints at Preston North End, Everton, Man United, Real Sociedad and Sunderland before his two stints in east London.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Alexis Mac Allister seen arriving for Liverpool medical ‘Fantastic league’ – Barcelona target could be set for Man United switch Two former Man United stars in the running for Celtic job

During that time he has managed over 1,000 games but the one that the Hammers will play on Wednesday, the Scot admitted in his pre-match press conference, will be the biggest of his career.

?? "This is the BIGGEST moment" West Ham boss David Moyes on Wednesday's Europa Conference League final against Fiorentina ?? pic.twitter.com/3CUyBLnXsQ — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) June 6, 2023

Pictures from Sky Sports News