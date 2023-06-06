Forgotten player spotted on plane for Conference League final

One forgotten man looks to be heading to the Europa Conference League final with West Ham United.

Surprisingly, Hammers ace Conor Coventry has been spotted travelling with David Moyes’ squad for tomorrow’s big game against Fiorentina.

Coventry hasn’t managed to make himself a fixture of the West Ham first-team, spending the second half of last season with Rotherham.

It seems unlikely that the 23-year-old is now ready to play a part in such a big game, but it seems he’s on his way with the rest of the squad.

This is a huge occasion for West Ham as they look for a surprise European trophy win against a tough opponent.