West Ham United are reportedly ready to let two youth players leave at the end of this season.

The Hammers are currently focusing on tomorrow night’s Europa Conference League final clash against Fiorentina, but after that their campaign will officially come to an end.

And at that point it seems West Ham are planning to allow both Jamal Baptiste and Mipo Odubeko to leave the London Stadium.

According to The Athletic, the pair won’t be getting new contracts and have been cleared to leave as free agents.

Both have only played twice for the club’s first-team, so it now seems clear they don’t have long-term futures with West Ham.