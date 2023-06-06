Yet another twist in Man United takeover talks with no end in sight for Old Trafford soap opera

It’s already been a soap opera that has tested the patience of all Man United supporters, so news that there’s been another slight twist in the takeover talks isn’t likely to soothe their furrowed brows.

Deadlines have come and gone but still the Glazer family haven’t made a decision as to whether they will sell the club to Sheikh Jassim or Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

The possibility that the Glazer’s themselves remain in charge isn’t yet off the table, but all the while they prevaricate, Erik ten Hag can’t really press ahead with any transfer plans.

Given that the 2022/23 season has now ended, and the summer transfer window opens in just over a week’s time, that’s not a situation that is in any way satisfactory.

Of course, both bids are believed to differ significantly.

More Stories / Latest News Leeds United in talks to appoint 43-year-old boss as next manager Gerard Pique slams Barcelona’s board over inability to sign players Tottenham face competition from Premier League duo to sign Man United flop Harry Maguire

Sheikh Jassim wants 100 percent ownership of the club whilst Sir Jim’s bid is believed to be for the 69 percent that the Glazer’s currently own.

Whatever the why’s and wherefores, a decision clearly needs to be made for the good of all concerned, but as The Guardian and Observer Manchester football correspondent, Jamie Jackson, tweeted, there are still talks going on in the background with both parties.

Understand talks going on in background with Sheikh Jassim and (separately of course) Sir Jim: regarding potential sale of Man Utd… — jamie jackson (@JamieJackson___) June 6, 2023

This is despite the fact that the Glazer family have known from the point where bids went in ahead of a third and ‘final’ deadline what was being put on the table.

If they’re not careful, either or both bidders could retract their previous bids and move on to other targets.